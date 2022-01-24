State losing millions in revenue due low interest in sports betting

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts continues to lag behind the rest of the region on sports betting and it’s costing us millions of dollars a year in revenue.

22News questioned legislative leaders today, on when a sports betting bill will get done.

There is a lot of support here at the statehouse to legalize sports betting, including from Governor Baker who said he’d like to sign a sports betting bill into law before leaving office.

This session Longmeadow state senator Eric Lesser filed a bill that would allow sports betting at physical locations like MGM as well as on your phone using apps like Draft Kings and Fan Duel.

For years now, Massachusetts lawmakers have considered proposals that would allow residents to bet on their favorite sports teams.

22News asked Governor Baker if this was a bill that he would sign and he said he’s just waiting on the legislature approval to get this issue done.

“There are many things that would make me happy before I leave office if I had a chance to sign them and one of them would certainly be a sports betting bill,” states Gov. Charlie Baker.

Right now sports betting is legal in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

Each year that Massachusetts fails to pass a sports betting bill the state misses out on about 20 million dollars in revenue.

Senate President Karen Spilka said that sports betting is not a major priority for the Senate this session.

However she is receiving pressure from the public, the governor and members of the legislature to bring the bill up for a full vote.

