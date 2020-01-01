State officials launch ‘mortgage refinancing calculator’ to help homeowners save money

1  of  24
Boston Statehouse

BOSTON (WWLP) – Secretary Galvin is rolling out a ‘mortgage refinancing calculator’ to help homeowners save a few bucks in 2020.

Galvin’s office, which oversees most of the state’s registries of deeds, noted that the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates three times in 2019. This means that mortgage rates have dropped throughout the year.

In a statement, Galvin said, “As we prepare for the New Year, it is a great time to start thinking about getting your finances in order and explore your options when it comes to refinancing.”

The mortgage refinancing calculator allows residents to see the costs of both new and current loans based on specific terms, giving them options when it comes to paying off their home mortgage.

To access the ‘mortgage refinancing calculator’ check here.

