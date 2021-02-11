State opening tax e-file system on Friday

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. (Associated Press)

BOSTON (SHNS) – State officials will begin accepting electronically filed income tax returns on Friday, consistent with the IRS opening date for federal returns.

The Department of Revenue announced its plans Thursday and referred people to its website, which includes taxpayer and preparer resources, including FAQs, free e-file options, and information on locating free tax help.

The department also has a Where’s My Refund? application where people can find out their refund status.

Returns for Massachusetts taxpayers must be filed electronically or postmarked by midnight on Thursday, April 15.