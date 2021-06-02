State partners with Market Basket to distribute vaccines from mobile clinic

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker launched a new mobile vaccine clinic that offers financial incentives to residents that get their shots.

The Governor is partnering with the grocery chain Market Basket to distribute vaccines but the program is only offered in 5 locations, all of which are in eastern Massachusetts.

The Baker Administration is ramping up vaccine distribution efforts in several of the hardest hit communities in Massachusetts. Through a new mobile vaccine clinic which launches Thursday, residents can receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the parking lots of Market Basket stores in Chelsea, Fall River, Lawrence, Lynn and Revere.

Anyone who gets a shot at one of these clinics will also received a $25 Market Basket gift card.

“We know these are convenient community locations, they’re very heavily traveled as anybody who’s ever been to one knows and we encourage all residents to come down and get their vaccine while they’re doing their shopping,” said Baker.

The mobile clinics are scheduled to return to the same locations in 3 to 4 weeks so that residents can get both doses.

At this point, Governor Baker has not mentioned partnering with any other super market chains to expand the program into western Massachusetts.