State Police reforms tangled up in larger police bill

BOSTON (SHNS) – Long before anyone knew the name George Floyd or foresaw qualified immunity for police becoming the most contentious issue on Beacon Hill, Gov. Charlie Baker filed a bill to reform the operations of the State Police in the wake of an overtime scandal.

Pieces of that bill are now among the differences House and Senate negotiators, once they’re named, will have to negotiate alongside how far to go to ban the use of no knock warrants and who should get to license, and decertify police officers. That bill filed in January by the governor asked for permission to hire future heads of the State Police from outside the agency, and both the House and Senate baked that into police reform bills that have passed in recent weeks in response to national anger over police brutality.

The House, however, omitted three key parts of Baker’s bill that the Senate included in their version of police reform, including the creation of a State Police cadet program that the administration foresaw as a alternate path to the State Police Academy that could facilitate more diverse recruiting.

Baker also proposed to eliminate the oral interview component from the formula used to score officers for promotion to lieutenant and captain to reduce subjectivity and bias in promotional decisions and to accelerate the rate at which longevity points are accrued toward promotion to increase the diversity of the pool of candidate qualified for promotions.

The Senate included those proposals in its bill, but the House did not, instead proposing a commission to study the idea of a statewide law enforcement cadet training program.

The Senate on Monday named Sens. William Brownsberger, Sonia Chang-Diaz and Bruce Tarr to a conference committee to negotiate a final bill with the House, who had not yet named its conference as of early Monday evening.