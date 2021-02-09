State Police seeking owner of cross-country skis found in Lee

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police in Lee are trying to locate the owners of three pairs of cross-country skis found on Tuesday.

The Massachusetts State Police said a trooper recovered the three cross-country skis from Olivia’s Overlook in Richmond. A photo of the skis was not provided.

If the skis belong to you or you know anyone who they may belong to, please call the State Police Lee Barracks at (413) 243-0600.

A trooper will work with you to verify the ownership and arrange the return of the property.