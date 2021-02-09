State Police seeking owner of cross-country skis found in Lee

Boston Statehouse

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police in Lee are trying to locate the owners of three pairs of cross-country skis found on Tuesday. 

The Massachusetts State Police said a trooper recovered the three cross-country skis from Olivia’s Overlook in Richmond. A photo of the skis was not provided. 

If the skis belong to you or you know anyone who they may belong to, please call the State Police Lee Barracks at (413) 243-0600

A trooper will work with you to verify the ownership and arrange the return of the property. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today