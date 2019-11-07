State Police Superintendent Colonel Kerry Gilpin announces retirement

BOSTON (WWLP) – After 25 years of service, Colonel Kerry Gilpin announced that she will be retiring, and now top state lawmakers have to figure out who will take over her position.

Gilpin was named superintendent and Colonel in November of 2017 in the middle of a series of reforms to the State Police. Under her leadership, Troop E, which monitored the Mass Pike, was disbanded due to an overtime abuse investigation.

“That effort was an incredibly important step forward for the State Police because the behavior and the decisions that were made by the people that were a part of that in Troop E tarnished an organization that has many fine people who work for it,” Gov. Baker said.

Public officials said Gilpin’s leadership in reporting and addressing corruption has been a tremendous benefit to the State Police, but more still needs to be done to restore the reputation of the entire organization.

The governor did not say who will replace Gilpin, but he does expect Public Safety Secretary Thomas Turco to be involved in the decision.