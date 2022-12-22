BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The state is continuing its support of Community Health Centers (CHC) by providing more funding for services and hiring.

The state will be distributing $45 million for workforce recruitment and retention, Health Safety Net services, and deferred care. This new round of funding is in addition to more than $117 million awarded to CHCs throughout the past year.

The recent economic development bill signed by Governor Baker issued another $30 million for Community Health Centers. Of that, $20 million is being distributed in directed payments based the CHC’s utilization of the Health Safety Net Trust Fund, which provides funding for health care to both underinsured and uninsured state residents. $10 million has been allocated for CHCs to address deferred care for chronic health and/or behavioral health conditions.

$15 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will be administered to 24 CHCs to promote primary care workforce development, recruitment and retention.

The state previously provided funding from an earlier supplemental budget for COVID-19 initiatives, and to update and improve electronic health record systems.