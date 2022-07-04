BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The state has released a plan for greenhouse emission reduction into 2030.

The Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2025 and 2030 (2025/2030 CECP) outlines the state’s strategies and policy to achieve Net Zero greenhouse emissions in the effort to reduce the threat to the global climate change. The idea is to provide a future where the heat in homes, power in vehicles, and the electric grid can all operate with reduced use of fossil fuels. It also features ways that natural and working lands can be protected, better managed, and restored to reduce carbon emissions.

“Massachusetts continues to be a leader in taking climate action. While achieving our ambitious emissions goals and reaching Net Zero in 2050 will require hard work and collaboration across all sectors of the economy, we believe the Commonwealth is up to the challenge,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. “The Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2025 and 2030 establishes an unprecedented strategy that will improve key sectors, such as transportation and buildings, while ensuring an equitable transition with a focus on environmental justice areas that will guide us into a sustainable future.”

The plan will use two approaches to achieving the goals of a 33 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in 2025, a 50 percent reduction in 2030, and to maximize reaching Net Zero in 2050: (1) electrify non-electric energy uses; and (2) decarbonize the electricity system.

the plan aims to increase transportation and energy systems’ efficiency to reduce energy costs and the costs of transition. These principles must be pursued in parallel to successfully reach the Commonwealth’s emissions limits and sublimits. Furthermore, the 2025/2030 CECP has goals, strategies, and policies that will achieve emissions reductions in the following areas:

Transportation;

Buildings;

Electricity Supply;

Industrial Processes, Natural Gas Distribution, and other Non-Energy Sources of Emissions; and,

Natural and Working Lands.

For more information regarding the 2025/2030 CECP, and the Commonwealth’s strong commitment to achieving Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2050, go to the Energy and Environmental Affair’s Massachusetts Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2025 and 2030 webpage.