State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez’s mission to help Black and Hispanic communities

BOSTON (WWLP) – The chairman of the black and Latino Caucus is a western Massachusetts native, who works to help minority communities all across the commonwealth.

Representative Gonzalez talked about his journey Wednesday, from being on welfare to making some of the most influential political moves on Beacon Hill, and his inspiring message is resonating with inner-city kids all across the Commonwealth.

The Springfield state representative has made it his mission to advance causes that directly benefit the state’s African American and Hispanic communities.

As chair of the Black and Latino legislative caucus, Representative Gonzalez filed several bills this session that aim to help black and Hispanic business owners succeed in their line of work.

“Given the technical assistance, the access to capitol programs as well as the support of incentives, I think that we can be better participants in the economic vibrancy that’s happening in Massachusetts,” Rep. Gonzalez said.

22News spoke with Representative Gonzalez on how he feels about racial equality in politics and the criminal justice system.

Watch full interview below: