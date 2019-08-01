State representatives pass bill to improve healthcare for children

BOSTON (WWLP) – House members Thursday unanimously approved a bill to make several changes that would provide access to life-saving treatments for children across the Commonwealth.

House Bill 40-12 combines the components of several standalone bills that relate to children’s health.

State Representative Christine Barber, a sponsor of one of those stand-alone bills, said she wants to make it easier for people to find and access doctors in their insurance network.

“We have many stories of families calling through lists of providers on their insurance directory and not finding anyone who can take their kid,” Rep. Barber said.

The bill would require insurance carriers to review their provider directories and ensure that the information is both available and accurate. It would also create a Commission to see how the Commonwealth can help children with complex medical needs.

The legislation also aims to provide better healthcare for children in the state’s foster care system.

Lawmakers say this is the first of a series of bills aimed at addressing key issues facing the state’s 1.4 million children.