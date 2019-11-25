State representatives voice opposition to plastic bag ban

BOSTON (WWLP) – After winning approval in the Senate, the bill is now headed to the House, but state representatives said they may not pass it as written.

The bill would require all Massachusetts retailers to stop carrying single use plastic bags. Shoppers would have the option to bring their own bag or buy a recyclable paper bag for 10 cents.

Five cents of the money collected would go to the city or town for enforcement of the ban, but many state representatives don’t seem to be behind the proposal.

“I think there are some issues in terms of what the quality of the bag, the thickness if you will, of the bag. We’ve had some experts come in and talk about different states and what they’ve done relative to the strength of the bag,” Rep. Puppolo said.

State representatives also took issue with the way the bill was brought to the senate floor because they believe the bill should have been heard in committee first.

Several state representatives said they aren’t opposed to a plastic bag ban, they would just like to make sure it goes through the legislative process before it becomes law.