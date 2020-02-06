State reps. vote on regulatory changes to state’s marijuana industry

BOSTON (WWLP) – A marijuana dispensary must first secure a host community agreement before opening its doors. Now a vote in the House had changed who will oversee those agreements.

On Thursday, the house took up cannabis-related matters for the first time since rewriting the marijuana legalization law in the summer of 2017. In a 121 to 33 vote, House members granted the Cannabis Control Commission authority to directly oversee host community agreements and the issues surrounding them.

Host community agreements have been a topic of conversation on Beacon Hill for months now because minority communities feel they have been disadvantaged when it comes to obtaining them.

The newly approved House bill would give cities and towns the ability to waive certain requirements in HCAs, which lawmakers hope will open opportunities in the marijuana industry for black and Latino residents.

“Obviously I think that folks that have been impacted by incarceration for the selling of marijuana need to be able to have the opportunities to be able to receive some of the financial benefits of the new industry that’s being developed,” Rep Gonzalez said.

In November, the Boston Globe reported that a federal grand jury was looking into issues regarding HCAs in at least six Massachusetts communities, including Great Barrington and Northampton.

This change is something that many people are hoping will level the playing field for everyone trying to enter the marijuana industry. It will now have to be approved by the Senate before going to the governor’s desk.