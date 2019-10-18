State reps. worry about corporate tax break in supplemental budget

BOSTON (WWLP) – After sorting through 96 amendments to the spending plan, house lawmakers finally reached an agreement late Wednesday night.

The bill, which invests millions of dollars in things like the MBTA, public education, and disaster relief didn’t pass with ease.

Democratic lawmakers fought against a section of the bill which they say could cause the state to lose nearly $37 million in revenue by allowing corporations making above $25 million to continue deducting the interest.

“This is something that the Trump Administration oddly had taken away and Massachusetts is trying to restore that tax break,” Rep. Sabadosa said.

House Democrats cited the funding crisis that both education and transportation are facing in the Commonwealth.

They wanted the corporate tax exemption to go through the legislative process to see if it would still be included in the final version of the supplemental budget but in a 146 to 9 vote, their efforts were unsuccessful.

The bill now moves to the Senate and is expected to reach the governor’s desk very soon.