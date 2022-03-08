BOSTON (WWLP) – Ahead of International Women’s Day, Massachusetts lawmakers approved several bills to support Equitable Health Care access.

The State Senate has taken major steps to help women in the Commonwealth. Just last week they passed two bills to expand access to things like menstrual products and postpartum counseling.

State Senators took action to address the crisis in maternal health by ensuring that pregnant and postpartum mothers get necessary and potentially life-saving health care. They have decided to extend MassHealth’s insurance coverage to 12 months after pregnancy.

“Postpartum depression is a very real thing and it certainly can last more than 6 weeks beyond the end of a pregnancy,” said Senator Becca Rausch of Norfolk.

Lawmakers also passed a bill to provide menstrual products free of cost in certain public places, including schools, correctional facilities, and shelters.

The bills have been approved by the Senate so now they are headed to the House for consideration. If House lawmakers agree to the bill’s language, it will be sent to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law.