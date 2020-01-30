State Senate debating environmental legislation

BOSTON (WWLP) – State senators are debating several important environmental bills.

The Senate spent hours Thursday debating the “Next Generation Climate Policy Plan.” If the bill passes, it would be one of the most progressive environmental plans in the country.

The plan lays out long and short term environmental goals for Massachusetts. In an attempt to make the Commonwealth a net-zero carbon emission state by 2050, the way residents commute and live will have to change.

Western Massachusetts lawmakers said they will be pushing for more equity in the bill so that their constituents aren’t negatively affected, such as a carbon tax.

We have to buy a lot of gas for our cars currently and if we are to pay a disproportionate price without some recognition that we don’t have access to a robust public transit that’s unfair. Senator Jo Comerford, D – Northampton

The plan also includes provisions for low-income communities so that all Massachusetts residents have access to renewable energy sources. The Senate is still in session, debating more than 150 amendments that were filed on bill.

22News will continue to cover this legislation and provide you with updates as they become available.