State Senate passes bill that would help military spouses, children moving to Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – For decades now veterans have called Massachusetts their home and a bill that just passed through the Senate aims to make their spouses and children feel at home here too.

Senate Bill 25-58 allows military children to enroll in school ahead of their arrival. It even offers virtual enrollment options to start. Not only that, the bill also gives in-state tuition for military connected college students.

Another measure that lawmakers fought really hard for was a process to expedite the professional licenses of military spouses.

“They have spouses for example that want to work as teachers or work as nurses or otherwise participate in the civic and economic life around us but often can’t because the Massachusetts licenses don’t match the states that they’re coming from,” Senator Eric Lesser told 22News.

Lawmakers believe that the best way to give veterans a better quality of life is to help support the needs of their families. This bill aims to give military spouses an opportunity to work in the field they love while also providing a good education to their children.

After the tragedy that we saw at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, lawmakers moved veteran related issues to the top of their priority list. They still say they have a long way to go – but this legislation is a great start.