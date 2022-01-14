State senate passes bill to make it easier for homeless to identify themselves

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state senate has passed a bill to make it easier for homeless people to identify themselves to others. 22News found out why this change could help hundreds of people get back on their feet.

In Massachusetts you need an ID card to get a job, apply for housing and even to get into some temporary shelters. This week Massachusetts lawmakers removed several of the barriers that are preventing homeless residents from obtaining one.

On Thursday state senators passed a bill titled, “An Act to provide identification to youth and adults experiencing homelessness.” What the bill does is remove the fees required to get an ID card for all residents that are homeless.

On top of that the bill, would change the way ID applicants have to show proof of residency. Homeless individuals would be able to present documents that show they are receiving services from the state, and that their primary residence is a shelter.

The passage of this bill has been applauded by civil rights groups across Massachusetts.

They say this alone will help to break the cycle of poverty, and help hundreds of homeless individuals get back on their feet.

The bill is now headed to the House for consideration.

If they agree with the bill’s language it will be sent to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law.

Working for you at the statehouse in Boston, Jodi Reed 22News.