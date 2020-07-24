State Senate passes distribution deal between brewers, wholesalers

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Senate unanimously passed legislation Thursday that resolves a decade-long distribution dispute between brewers and wholesalers in the Commonwealth.

Senator Lesser said in part, this is an important step forward as the craft beer industry has grown and expanded.

The legislation, An Act Relative to Craft Brewers, represents the agreement reached by The Massachusetts Brewers Guild, representing craft breweries, and the Beer Distributors of Massachusetts Inc. after good-faith negotiations encouraged by Senate President and members of the Senate.

The current law makes it difficult for a brewer to end a relationship with their distributor, jeopardizing potential growth.

The act now moves to the Massachusetts House of Representatives for consideration.