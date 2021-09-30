State Senate passes massive voting expansion bill

BOSTON Mass. (WWLP)- On Thursday the State Senate filed a massive voting expansion bill titled The Votes Act.

The Votes Act would change the way elections are run here in Massachusetts and with tons of support on Beacon Hill lawmakers are almost certain they can get it over the finish line this session.

The pandemic forced Massachusetts lawmakers to expand voting options for all residents which led to a bill being passed that allowed mail in voting.

The act, would make mail in voting a permanent fixture in all elections moving forward, and it would also establish same day voter registration – which allows residents to register to vote right at the polls.

“Same day registration may play a role in reducing barriers to voting in and boosting turnout for black and brown Americans.” Sen. Cindy Creem Newton (D)

The Votes Act would also require cities and towns to offer 2 weeks of early in person voting. The bill also aims to make it easier for people with disabilities to vote – by providing additional accommodations for them at the polls.

Now the bill is expected to pass the Senate, however, the real battle begins in the House where opponents are already calling it a partisan publicity stunt.