BOSTON (WWLP) – Drivers across the Massachusetts are way paying too much for gas but Republicans on Beacon Hill have a proposal that could change that.

A group of Republican lawmakers gathered outside the State House Wednesday morning to send a strong message to their colleagues.

“Let’s give them back some of those tax dollars that they’ve entrusted to us and provide them some relief at the pump,” said Weymouth Republican Senator Patrick O’Connor told 22News.

Right now, Massachusetts motorists are paying 24 cents a gallon in gas taxes alone. With a surge in gas prices globally, lawmakers in Massachusetts believe this is the best way to provide residents with some much needed relief.

“In my district in the Blackstone Valley, the Pioneer Valley, a lot of small businesses depend upon people traveling to patronize their business,” said Southbridge Republican Senator Ryan Fattman.

House and Senate leaders have previously opposed the suspension, calling it a political ‘stunt.’ Speaker Mariano and President Spilka worry that this move will hurt the Commonwealth’s bond rating. Republicans however said Wednesday that they have a plan to make sure that won’t happen.

The Senate is scheduled to meet Thursday to debate this issue. States like Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Hampshire are also in the process of suspending their gas tax. Republican lawmakers are urging their colleagues to take action so that Massachusetts isn’t left behind.