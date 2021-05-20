State Senate votes in favor of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home bill

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Senate has unanimously voted in approval of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Conference Committee Bill.

“This has truly been a long and emotional process and one that started well before this legislation was first filed. From the very start, families and Veterans gave me a very clear message: Get this done,” said Senator John Velis. “It is these families, these Veterans, these advocates, and these experiences that have motivated us throughout this long and enduring process. We could not let them down and I am proud to say that we have not let them down.”

The final bill includes $400 million for the reconstruction of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. Another $200 million will go towards the expansion of Veterans housing services across the state.

“The funding authorized in this bill will ensure that the future residents of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and Veterans across our Commonwealth receive the care with honor and dignity that they have earned in service to our nation,” said Senator Velis. “Today’s vote brings us one step closer towards fulfilling that mission, and I want to thank all the Veterans and advocates throughout the Commonwealth who have worked so hard for this project.”

The state is under a deadline of August 1st in order to receive 65 percent federal reimbursement for the reconstruction project. The bill now sits on Governor Baker’s desk to be signed.