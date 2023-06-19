BOSTON (WWLP) – The Senate now joins the House in passing their tax relief bill, which is being directed to low and middle income families.

Last week the Senate unanimously passed a nearly $590 million tax relief package, it is about a half a billion less than the House’s plan in the long run.

The Senate took a slightly different approach than the House and Governor did in their tax relief proposals and chose to not include short term capital gains tax cuts. Both the House and Governor’s plan reduces the rate from 12 percent to 5 percent.

The Senate also moved to close a loophole in the state’s so-called “millionaire’s tax.” A couple who collectively makes more than $1 million could avoid paying the new surtax if they file separately. The Senate adopted a measure to close the loophole by requiring that married couples who file a joint federal income tax return also file a joint state tax return.

The Senate also takes a stab at helping solve the housing crisis by providing credits that will help housing production, and incentives for renters.

“I believe that the strategy is people who want to live here, who love being here, we want them to remain, and so we had to create a well balanced package that impacted everyone. So, I do believe that, you know, we’re losing about 100,000 residents a year, and we’re declining in age, but we want to keep those folks that are coming here to work, to raise their children, and living in communities,” said Senator Liz Miranda of Boston.

The Senate also doubled the maximum senior circuit breaker credit, increased the statewide cap for the dairy tax credit and ensured that employee offered student loan payment assistance is not counted as taxable income.

The Senate and House will now have to reach a compromise between the two bills before sending a final version to the Governor.