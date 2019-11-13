State senators aim to reduce cost of prescription drugs

BOSTON (WWLP) – A bill before the Senate right now would require drug companies and pharmacies to release their pricing information to the public, and that’s not the only thing lawmakers are doing to cut down on the amount that you pay for medications.

The proposal would essentially set up a ‘watchdog’ agency to review and develop acceptable prices for well-known and expensive medications.

Drug companies, and pharmacy benefit managers, the ones in charge of setting drug prices, would also be required to show certain financial records to the public to make sure they aren’t overcharging.

“We’re also putting in a number of measures, we’re saying the pharmacy has to let us know if we’re trying to buy medicine, is this below the cost of our co-pay, the cost of the medicine itself,” Senator Adam Hinds said.

According to the Center for Health Information, $9 billion is spent on prescription drugs every year in Massachusetts. With bipartisan support, lawmakers are hoping to cut down that number once the bill passes.