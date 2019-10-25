State senators debate over $771M supplemental budget

BOSTON (WWLP) – State senators are still debating who’ll benefit from items in the supplemental budget Thursday night.

Last week state representatives approved additional funding for things like the MBTA, public health, and disaster relief, and now it’s the senate’s turn approve a supplemental budget.

The bill re-directs additional revenue collected by the state throughout the last fiscal year into areas that need it most.

Western Massachusetts lawmakers are fighting for more funding for things like healthcare, local hospitals, and disease prevention.

“Funding for the EEE spraying, we know we had a lot of communities in western Mass. impacted by the EEE scare, we want to make sure the communities who stepped up to do the spraying, the Department of Public Health that did the spraying gets the help,” Senator Eric Lesser said.

State senators expect the debate over the spending plan to go well into the night, but once they reach an agreement and the bill is passed, it will need to be reconciled with the House version.

The fiscal year ended almost four months ago and lawmakers will have to hurry their budget negotiations along if they plan to meet the October 31 financial reporting deadline.