State senators file progressive environmental bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Thursday, state senators filed a bill that set lofty environmental goals for Massachusetts.

State senators have filed one of the most progressive environmental plans in the country. They expect to reach ‘net-zero’ carbon emissions by 2050, and their methods of doing so could change how you commute and how you power your home.

The Next Generation Climate Policy Plan sets a series of long and short term environmental goals for Massachusetts. In order to achieve those goals, the bill’s sponsor Senator Michael Barrett of Lexington said the status quo needs to change.

Barrett told 22News, “Every pick-up truck and every car is going to have to be electric, in the next 30 years you need to get cars off gasoline. And secondly, and this is going to be a toughy, every house virtually and certainly every business won’t be able to use by 2050 heating oil.”

Lawmakers said pressure from their constituents is what caused them to file such a comprehensive plan. Creating a greener, healthier and more sustainable future for residents all across Commonwealth.

The bill was released by the Ways and Means Committee Thursday. State senators are expected to have a full debate on it next week.