State senators pass a bill preventing surprise medical expenses

BOSTON (WWLP) – This bill provides a series of healthcare protections for Massachusetts residents, including one to prevent out of network billing which is an issue that they’ve been trying to tackle on Beacon Hill for a while now.

The Patients First Act passed the Senate unanimously and if agreed upon by the House, the bill would:

Require insurance companies, including MassHealth, to cover telehealth services.

It would also increase patient access to critical care.

as well as eliminate ‘surprise billing’ for out of network procedures.

“When it comes to consumers of healthcare, patients if you will is that they need to focus on getting better, they need to be focused on getting healthy. They shouldn’t be worried about if their insurance company is covering what another insurance company should have been covering,” Sen. Welch said.

The Patients First Act is the third major piece of healthcare legislation passed in the Senate this session.