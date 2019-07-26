State Senators pass bill to ban child marriages

BOSTON (WWLP) – For months now, organizations like Unchained At Last have been working to ban child marriage across the country, and now they are one step closer to accomplishing their goal in Massachusetts.

Back in March members of Unchained At Last held a demonstration to urge lawmakers to consider passing House Bill 14-78, raising the minimum age of marriage in Massachusetts from 16 to 18, regardless of parental consent.

According to the group, 1,200 children as young as 14 were married in Massachusetts between 2000 and 2014. Most of those marriages were between older men and underage girls.

State Senators saw this as an issue and voted unanimously on Thursday to pass the bill and ban the underage marriage.

Senate President Harriette Chandler, the bill’s sponsor, said, “This legislation is important to ensure that when a person gets married, that they are old enough to fully represent themselves.”

The bill is now headed to the House and if state representatives approve the ban, it could go to the Governor’s desk to become law.