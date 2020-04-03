State senators pass bill to improve efficiency of unemployment system

BOSTON (WWLP) – On Thursday, the state Senate passed a bill to improve the efficiency of the state’s unemployment system.

The state has seen hundreds of thousands of new unemployment claims filed just in the last month, but people have been complaining that the system isn’t working that well so the state Senate passed a bill to improve it.

The unemployment insurance bill will provide additional relief to low-income families, non-profit institutions and employers. The bill broken down has 4 components:

Weekly financial assistance for low-income families

Protection for employers to prevent layoffs

An extension for non-profits to pay unemployment contributions

And an extension in the number of weeks someone can collect unemployment

Longmeadow state Senator Eric Lesser said the bill “will provide emergency relief to both workers who need support and business owners who need to keep the lights on.”

The bill has now been sent over to the House for consideration.