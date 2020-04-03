Breaking News
Police identify suspect in deadly shooting at Chicopee coal yard
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

State senators pass bill to improve efficiency of unemployment system

Boston Statehouse

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – On Thursday, the state Senate passed a bill to improve the efficiency of the state’s unemployment system. 

The state has seen hundreds of thousands of new unemployment claims filed just in the last month, but people have been complaining that the system isn’t working that well so the state Senate passed a bill to improve it.   

The unemployment insurance bill will provide additional relief to low-income families, non-profit institutions and employers. The bill broken down has 4 components: 

  • Weekly financial assistance for low-income families 
  • Protection for employers to prevent layoffs 
  • An extension for non-profits to pay unemployment contributions 
  • And an extension in the number of weeks someone can collect unemployment 

Longmeadow state Senator Eric Lesser said the bill “will provide emergency relief to both workers who need support and business owners who need to keep the lights on.” 

The bill has now been sent over to the House for consideration. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories