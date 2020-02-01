State senators pass landmark environmental bill

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State senators were here late Thursday night debating items in the ‘Next Generation Climate Policy Plan’, but before western Massachusetts legislators voted for the plan they made sure it was good for residents in their districts.

The bill sets a series of environmental goals for Massachusetts.

The first has to do with transportation which accounts for 40 percent of the state’s carbon emissions.

“When we put a price on carbon, which I support, it’s imperative for us in western Massachusetts who do not have access to robust public transportation, it’s imperative for us that we get a regional equity position here,” Senator Comerford said.

The bill also aims to generate more clean energy, something that Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser believes is good news for western Massachusetts

“I foresee western Mass, for example, being a center for wind turbine development, being a center for the manufacturing of solar panels, being a center for advanced batteries,” Senator Lesser said.

The goal of the plan is to have Massachusetts be a net-zero carbon emissions state by 2050, and in order to do that lawmakers also approved an energy efficiency plan for commercial buildings and residential homes.

The bill is now headed to the House for consideration if it passes it would be one of the most aggressive courses of action against global warming in the country.