State senators pass prescription drug pricing bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – It’s called the ‘Pact Act’ and its goal is to lower the cost of your medications.

The proposal would essentially set up a watchdog agency to review and develop acceptable prices for well-known and expensive medications.

Drug companies, and pharmacy benefit managers, the ones in charge of setting drug prices, would also be required to show certain financial records to the public to make sure they aren’t overcharging.

“The more and more the public understands and has information about how prices are developed for pharmaceuticals I think more and more the demand will be to have companies lower their prices,” Senator Welch said.

Senators unanimously approved the bill to hopefully alleviate some of the financial pressures that Massachusetts families face when they go to the pharmacy.

“Our drug costs are going up way too high, we have out of pocket costs that are just absolutely extraordinary creating a situation where families are making tough decisions about their healthcare and other critical costs,” Senator hinds said.

To see how to cut out of pocket costs for life-saving drugs like insulin, state senators have approved a pilot program that would cap co-pays at $25 per month.

The program will be used to study what happens to insurance premiums if they see a decrease or no change at all, then they know they can drop the price of certain drugs even lower.

The bill is now headed to the House for consideration and if they agree with the plan it will be sent to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law.