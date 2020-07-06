State senators push for racial equality, police reform in new bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Their bill has three parts, ‘Reform, Shift, and Build,’ and all of them aim to promote racial equality in every corner of Massachusetts.

The Senate’s act would reform police standards, as well as shift resources to create a safe and equitable existence for every resident.

The Senate working group has been looking into racial injustice in the Commonwealth since late spring, and now they’re ready to see their bill pass and start making changes to show that black lives not only matter, they are valued and protected under law.

“Today’s bill represents a first step in rethinking what public safety should look like, it prioritizes de-escalation, prevention, and care, and rejects anywhere that it exists, a culture of aggressive force or impunity in law enforcement,” Senator Chang-Diaz said.

While much of their bill focuses on reforms within police departments, it also bans racial profiling, a practice that has not yet been made illegal under state law. As for police reforms, the Senate’s reform, shift, and build act calls for some major changes to the way officers interact with civilians, especially in regards to the use of excessive or deadly force.

The bill requires police officers to use de-escalation tactics whenever possible. And officers who see a colleague using excessive force will be required to intervene. The bill also says that officers will not be allowed to use tear gas, rubber bullets, or pepper spray for crowd control.

“While change is long overdue, that the time for action is now we must cease this moment,” Senate President Karen Spilka said.

Lawmakers have pushed for many years to create a post system that would require officers to get an additional certification that could be taken away for misconduct. The bill would establish that and expand transparency, allowing residents to look up the record of the officer they are interacting with.

The legislature has until the end of the month to pass this bill and get it to the Governor’s desk, or it will have to be pushed off until the next session.