State senators secure funding for western Massachusetts in FY2021 budget

BOSTON (WWLP) – State senators have passed a $46 billion state budget for the next fiscal year.

Rural schools, community-based programs, and even the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home stand to reap huge benefits from this budget.

State senators approved $3 million for rural school aid, money that can be spent by local officials who know where it’s needed most. Local YMCA’s and Boys & Girls Clubs will also see a funding boost, senators added $6 million for them to work with.

One item in the budget that hits especially close to home is the additional funding and resources for the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

“My job as the state senator for the Holyoke Soldiers Home is to ensure that going forward this place has all the resources they need really to be a functioning facility for the patients, the residents, the staff,” Senator John Velis said.

The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home stands to receive $200,000 to update their equipment and $200,000 to create an office where staff, residents, and family can go to file confidential complaints about the facility

Now, this budget is headed to a conference committee where it will be consolidated with the House’s version. Lawmakers are hoping to see it land on the governor’s desk before Thanksgiving.