State senators to debate ambitious environmental plan

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Next Generation Climate Policy Plan is one of the most aggressive environmental plans in the country and if it goes into effect it could change how you live and how you commute.

The plan features a series of long and short term environmental goals, including net zero emissions by 2050.

In an attempt to do so, all public transportation as well as personal vehicles will have to be electric. The way you heat your home is also subject to change.

“Every house virtually and certainly every business won’t be able to use by 2050 heating oil or natural gas,” Senator Barrett said.

The bill would authorize carbon-pricing which in turn could increase the gas tax, but supporters of the plan say the status quo needs to change.

Monday was the last day lawmakers had to file amendments to the bill. They are expected to have a full debate on the proposal on Thursday.