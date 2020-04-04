State senators working to fill unemployment claims faster, help small businesses

BOSTON (WWLP) – So far, more than 200,000 Massachusetts residents have filed for unemployment, and the system is struggling to keep up.

A bill passed by the Senate Thursday aims to improve the efficiency of the state’s unemployment system but money from the federal government to fill those requests is still being held up.

Congress last week approved a $2 trillion stimulus package that includes $260 billion in funding to expand unemployment benefits.

Governor Baker confirmed that the money has reached Massachusetts but said he is still waiting on guidance from the federal government on how to distribute it.

State lawmakers in the mean time, have been working to cut red tape and pass bills to help companies that had to close their doors.

Today was a hopeful day, the new emergency loan program for small businesses came online, the legislature has also sped through many unemployment insurance reforms that are gonna make the unemployment insurance system faster. Massachusetts Senator Eric Lesser (D)

The one week waiting period to receive benefits has been waived. Over 500 staff members are now working around the clock to fill new unemployment claims.

You are also reminded to check your W2 to make sure your employer name is correct on your unemployment claim.