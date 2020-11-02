State sending more emergency alerts

BOSTON (SHNS) – The state is sending a third round of emergency alerts to cellphones Monday evening, reminding residents of communities that have repeatedly been categorized as high-risk by the Department of Public Health to stay vigilant against COVID-19.

Phones in Abington, Avon, Berkley, Canton, East Longmeadow, Fairhaven, Fall River, Hanover, Hanson, Hingham, Holliston, Marshfield, Milford, Pembroke, Rockland, Saugus, Somerset, Tyngsborough, Wakefield, and Weymouth will be targeted for the alerts between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., and the alerts may also be received in nearby communities.

The messages, sent in English and Spanish, will say “MAGovt Alert COVID19 is a serious threat in [city/town name]. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Do not share food drinks utensils. Stay home if sick. Get a free COVID test. Stop gatherings with family and friends. Protect you and your loved ones. For more info visit mass.gov/stopcovid19.”

As of last Thursday, 121 municipalities were assigned to the DPH’s high-risk red category because they had an average daily incidence rate of more than eight cases per 100,000 residents.