State talking to doctors about teen vaccines

BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday that officials in his administration have been communicating with doctors about how to vaccinate youth aged 12, 13, 14, and 15 — the age group covered by the expanded emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

During a virtual meeting with President Joe Biden and other governors, Baker said he believes making vaccines available on a walk-in basis “can be a really big deal in terms of making sure that we create other opportunities for people, especially younger people.” “I’ve got three kids in their 20s, I’m well aware of how they feel about appointment-scheduling,” Baker said.

He said that as vaccine distribution efforts move down to focus on younger age groups, it will be important to make the shots available in many different locations.

“We’ve also been talking to our primary care docs and our pediatricians about how they’re going to help in our schools, about how they’re going to help us with the folks under the age of 16, the 12-to-15 community,” he said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s been seeing an “appetite” for walk-up clinics in his state, as well as for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. “We’re seeing people who really want Johnson & Johnson,” he said. “They want that one shot and to be done.”