State taxes collected in first month of FY 2020 up six percent

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After the legislature finally passed a budget, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue announced that the taxes collected in the first month of the new fiscal year is up six percent.

Revenue collections for July totaled just over $2 billion, which is $6 million more than the monthly benchmark and $115 million more than tax collections in July of 2018.

House members unanimously passed a bill to establish a new grant program to help cities and towns confront climate change and they’re borrowing more than a billion dollars to pay for it.

House speaker Rober Deleo is also proposing a new ‘GreenWorks’ program to help communities address things like the threat of rising seas and floodwaters.

Top state lawmakers want funding to fix some of the storm damage that’s already been done, but since the legislature is still in recess they will have to wait for the fall for the bill to be heard in committee.