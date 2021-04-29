State to award $8.8 million more in equity grants

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel, pictured on March 18 in the governor’s press room, has participated in Gov. Charlie Baker’s daily briefings on the status of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. [Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS]

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Baker administration will steer $8.8 million in grants and contracts to organizations in 20 cities and towns disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest batch of funding aimed at increasing vaccination rates and producing a more equitable public health response.

Officials announced Thursday that $6.8 million of the funding will flow over the next two years to 25 community organizations, community health centers and behavioral health centers, who can use it to administer vaccinations to groups that were missed in earlier outreach, provide vaccine eligibility information to residents, help book online appointments and provide translation services.

The allotment is part of an announcement the Baker administration made in March to use $27.4 million in federal funds to assist communities with significant nonwhite populations and greater burdens from COVID-19.

The Health Resources in Action group will also administer another $1.96 million in funding to groups that will expand vaccine education for the specific needs of communities of color.

“As we continue to focus on the unequal burden of the COVID-19 pandemic on individuals in our hardest-hit cities and towns, we’re working hand in hand with communities on vaccine outreach and access efforts,” Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said in a Thursday statement. “That means building trust and confidence in vaccine safety and efficacy and helping eligible residents overcome barriers to get vaccinated.”