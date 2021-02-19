State unveils human trafficking law enforcement guidelines, training programs

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration has announced new human trafficking law enforcement guidelines and supportive training programs for law enforcement professionals.

Child exploitation, sex trafficking a growing problem in western Massachusetts

The purpose of the guidelines is to establish best practice standards for law enforcement when

responding to and investigating potential human trafficking scenarios. Local first responders are often the first to come into contact with victims and are critical in identifying victims and intervening in instances of human trafficking.

Human trafficking operates covertly and challenges arise when persons do not self-identify as human trafficking victims or are reluctant to disclose information due to fear of law enforcement or

intimidation by the trafficker. As a result, it may be difficult for responders to properly identify the crime.

The full guidelines can be found here.

“Cases of human trafficking can be some of the most complex that we encounter in the criminal justice system,” said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni. “These guidelines, developed by police and prosecutors and informed by the lived experiences of survivors and advocates, represent a useful tool and knowledge base that will greatly assist local, county, and state law enforcement across the Commonwealth.”

Springfield man sentenced for sex trafficking women

The Human Trafficking Law Enforcement Guidelines were developed through a cross-disciplinary team led by law enforcement officials with the goal of establishing best practice standards for law enforcement when responding to and investigating potential human trafficking scenarios. These guidelines are intended to be used by current law enforcement professionals, and to inform the curriculum in law enforcement training programs.