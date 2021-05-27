State wants to hear ‘let’s go out’

BOSTON (SHNS) – Through September, the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism will run an ad campaign encouraging people to go out to eat at the restaurants that survived more than a year of restrictions and, in many cases, adjusted their operations to do more delivery and take-out.

The “Let’s Go Out” campaign is an extension of the My Local MA campaign that state officials launched last year to encourage people to shop locally, even if remotely.

The new $1.9 million effort gets underway as Massachusetts prepares for the end of nearly all COVID-19 restrictions this Saturday.

“As our restaurants reopen to capacity, it’s an exciting time for them to welcome back customers,” MOTT Executive Director Keiko Matsudo Orrall said. “The aim of the ‘Let’s Go Out’ campaign is to showcase the amazing diversity of restaurants we have across the state and encourage a return to in-person dining to support these businesses that are so critical to our economy. While there may be some changes at the restaurants, like new floor plans or contactless payment systems, the unparalleled experience of in-restaurant dining is essential to connection and community.”

The campaign will feature display ads, digital billboards, posters, radio spots, billboards at Fenway Park and a TV commercial to air during Red Sox games on NESN later this summer.