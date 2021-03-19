State working on guidance for the vaccinated

BOSTON (SHNS) – Boston Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez said Friday afternoon that the Baker administration is in the process of drafting guidance for people who are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as the economy opens more widely and people begin to reengage in society.

“It’s important to be mindful of who else you’re around since, again, most Bostonians are not fully vaccinated. Wearing a face covering is still required in indoor spaces. And so I think it’s caution. We want people to remember that being fully vaccinated gives you some protection. It gives you protection and it’s going to allow you to reengage. But I think we got to do it slowly, which is important, especially given the fact that the majority of folks aren’t vaccinated,” he said.

“So, the CDC released guidelines. The state is also getting ready to release some guidelines related to it, which will be important that we follow that.”

The CDC told people who are at least two weeks beyond their final COVID-19 vaccine dose that they can gather indoors with other fully-vaccinated people without masks, can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household so long as those people are not at high-risk for hospitalization or death from the coronavirus.

They do not need to quarantine or get tested after coming into contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19 unless they exhibit symptoms themselves.