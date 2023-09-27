BOSTON (WWLP) – A ceremony was held in Boston Wednesday honoring the men and women in blue who have died in the line of duty.

The flags stood at half staff in front of the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial at the State House. Police from around the state gathered to remember their fallen colleagues. An array of lawmakers were also in attendance.

The memorial honors law enforcement officers who have lost their lives while on duty, including police, federal, sheriff and correction officers. This marks the 34th time this ceremony has taken place and not only honors the fallen, but also acknowledges the sacrifice their families have made.

Governor Maura Healey gave an emotional speech and said officers need to be supported more than ever before.

“I’ve had the opportunity both as you attorney general and now as governor to work with many in law enforcement, and work alongside many who serve, and I understand what is demanded of them, I understand what is demanded of their families, and people here across the state should be so grateful that we have men and women who are willing to serve,” remarked Healey.

The memorial has over 400 names etched into it, and is a beacon for families who have suffered the loss of a loved one who died while on duty. The names of every police officer were read aloud during the ceremony.

The names of thirteen officers were added to the memorial this year, some who died in the line of duty as far back as a century ago, giving meaning to the term ‘Never Forget’.