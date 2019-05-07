Statehouse Online: Gender ‘X’ on Massachusetts drivers licenses discussion

BOSTON (WWLP) – 22News Statehouse reporter Jodi Reed conducted an extended interview with Senator Joanne Comerford to discuss her bill that would put a gender ‘X’ option on Massachusetts drivers licenses.

Senator Comerford said the legislation came to fruition after constituents from the Hampden, Worcester, and Franklin district reached out to her about the problem.

Around that time Senate President Karen Spilka was also working to change the laws to better represent constituents in her district as well.

The two lawmakers worked together to file the Gender ‘X’ bill which passed the Senate in a 39-1 vote.

The only person to vote against the bill was Westfield State Senator Don Humason. While Senator Comerford said she respectfully disagrees with his decision, she still hopes they can still work together on policies that make people’s lives better.

Senator Comerford also talked about the Trump Administrations treatment of the LGBTQ community. She believes state government should step in to catch those who fall through the cracks at the federal level.

By filing legislation like the Gender ‘X’ bill and voting to lift the cap on kids, Senator Comerford believes that Massachusetts will continue to help citizens of every race, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status.

As an active member of communities in western Massachusetts, Senator Comerford also believes her constituents deserve the very best, therefore, she will continue to push policies that improve their daily lives. While she didn’t discuss the crowded group of Democratic candidates running for President, Senator Comerford said residents in her district have similar interests to those in the rest of the country.

By making Massachusetts a progressive beacon of hope, Senator Comerford said she will continue to help the disenfranchised members of society.

