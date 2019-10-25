Statehouse Online: Rep. Mindy Domb discusses education, gun control, and political accountability

BOSTON (WWLP) – Representative Mindy Domb of Amherst sat down with 22News statehouse reporter Jodi Reed to discuss the work she’s been doing on Beacon Hill.

Rep. Domb has been a long-time advocate for smart gun control regulations. She filed a bill this session to research the best practices related to state-wide gun violence.

As a member of the Higher Education Committee Rep. Domb is optimistic about the work that’s being done at the statehouse to lower the cost of college tuition in Massachusetts.

Earlier this week state representatives approved an education funding bill. When asked how she felt about passing the $1.5 billion plan, Rep. Domb said, “We’re making sure that the kind of education you receive in Massachusetts isn’t dictated by your zip code, it’s dictated by the fact that you’re a resident of Massachusetts.”

Even while traveling to and from Amherst on a weekly basis, Rep. Domb welcomes all of her constituents to share their thoughts on public policies and matters of importance.