Statehouse Online: Rep. Puppolo advocates for mental health and education funding

BOSTON (WWLP) – Representative Angelo Puppolo currently serves as chair of the House Committee on Technology and Intergovernmental Affairs.

His work on that committee helps to move our state forward technologically, but that isn’t the only thing he’s doing to help Massachusetts become more progressive.

Rep. Puppolo has been a long-time advocate for those on the Autism Spectrum. He filed a bill that requires insurance companies to cover costs associated with developmental disorders, as well as mental illnesses.

“You know just providing relief to the families both in a financial standpoint knowing that the insurance is going to cover it, but also in a family standpoint to make sure their loved one is taken care of, and they themselves have the ability to take some time off,” Rep. Puppolo said.

Rep. Puppolo sees the new family and medical leave act that went into effect this month as a good thing because it gives families more time to cope with illness, disease or death.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: