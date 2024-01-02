BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–Western Massachusetts residents will be casting their vote soon in the presidential primary and we now know the order in which candidates will appear on ballots.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin drew names at random Tuesday to determine the order in which names will appear on the ballot for the presidential primary.

In total, Democrats will see three candidates appearing in order they were drawn – which has Dean Phillips topping the ballot, incumbent President Joe Biden next, and Marianne Williamson last.

Bidens name was the only candidate the Massachusetts Democratic Party submitted, however Galvin added Phillips and Williamson to the ballot.

The order in which Republicans will appear is Chris Christie, Ryan Binkley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson, former President Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

Galvin said Trump being on the ballot is a matter of ballot access not eligibility. Due to printing deadlines Trump’s name will most likely show up on the Maine ballot but that doesn’t mean he will stay eligible for office, which is pending before the courts.