BOSTON (WWLP) – Last year, the state saw historic revenue highs, so much that money went back to taxpayers under the law known as Chapter 62F.

The state’s stabilization fund, or rainy day fund, serves as the state’s saving account should there be an economic downturn, and this year, deposits to the fund will be less than what was originally expected.

At the end of June, it was released that a smaller deposit than what was originally planned would be made. This was partly due to lower than originally expected capital gains tax collections. In April, state tax collections took a serious dip due to a shortfall in capital gains revenue.

The state collected about $4.78 billion in taxes this past April, which is a shortfall of about $2.16 billion the same month a year prior.

The consensus revenue estimate was updated in January and planned for around $2.93 billion in capital gains collections for this fiscal year. If that panned out, $1.53 billion would have been deposited to the rainy day fund. However, the state did not meet that benchmark. In the first 11 months, the state brought in over just a little over $2 billion in capital gains.

It takes a few weeks for lawmakers to wrap up necessary accounting, but the final deposit for the year will be $595.2 million plus 90% of capital gains revenue collected during June. The fiscal year ended on June 30th.

Even with this low deposit, the state’s rainy day fund is still at a historic high of about $7 billion.