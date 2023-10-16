BOSTON (WWLP)- Governor Maura Healey announced that the state’s shelter system is nearing capacity and won’t be able to accept any more people soon.

In a news conference moments ago, Healey said that there are currently 7,000 families in shelters, that’s more than 23,000 people.

Healey said the shelter system cannot expand beyond 7,500 people and that is expected to happen by the end of the month.

Once capacity is reached, the state cannot guarantee shelter placement for families.

State leaders are asking Congress to pass immigration reform so the issue does not get any worse.