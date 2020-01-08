Statewide program allows Massachusetts families to host foreign nationals

BOSTON (WWLP) – There is a statewide program where foreign nationals can stay with host families in Massachusetts.

Through what is known as the Au Pair Program young adults from other countries can stay with host families in the United States, well a recent ruling from the first circuit court of appeals puts that entire program at risk.

The Au Pair Program provides selected individuals with a special type of visa to continue their studies while living with a host family and providing in-home childcare.

When the minimum wage rose at the beginning of the year, so did the pay that au pairs receive for their services. Host families typically give their live-in guests a weekly stipend, but because of the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights that is no longer an option.

“That really fundamentally changes how families and au pairs now have to interact more as an employer, employee kind of relationship rather than the cultural exchange program that it’s always been,” said Yamini Levitzky of Wellesley.

The group is advocating for the Au Pair Program to stay in Massachusetts, and they are asking lawmakers to pass several bills that would make it possible to do so.

More than 1500 Au Pairs currently reside in Massachusetts, making the Bay State the fifth most popular destination.